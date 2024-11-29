Direct Flights Between London and Kumasi to Begin on 3 December

Starting December 3, travellers will have the convenience of direct flights between London Gatwick and Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s aviation sector.

This new service is a result of a partnership between the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and Ethiopian Airlines, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Europe and Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

The direct flights will provide easier access for tourists, business travellers, and members of the diaspora to and from the heart of Ghana’s cultural and economic hub. The inaugural flight from Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport is set for December 15, just in time for the festive season, catering to those visiting for Christmas and other holidays.

Flight Schedule:

Departure from London Gatwick : 2:10 am

: 2:10 am Arrival at Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport : 9:05 am

: 9:05 am Departure from Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport : 11:00 am

: 11:00 am Arrival at London Gatwick: 6:00 pm

This direct route is expected to significantly boost travel options and strengthen the economic ties between the Ashanti Region and international markets.