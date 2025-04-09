Directives Risk Loss of Public Service Expertise

Labour leaders have urged President John Mahama to engage in extensive consultations before the government proceeds with its directive to suspend contract extensions for retired public servants.

The measure, which halts the post-retirement employment of seasoned staff, has stirred unease among representatives from various sectors. The directive has prompted concerns that the public and civil services could lose experienced personnel whose knowledge and institutional memory are vital to efficient administration.

The Labour Act 651 of 2003 sets the retirement age for public sector workers at 60 and for those in the mining sector at 55, yet in practice, many retired employees have seen their contracts extended to preserve crucial expertise.

In a discussion with 3news Labour Affairs Correspondent Daniel Opoku on April 8 in Accra, Joshua Ansah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, stressed the importance of a transition process and succession planning. He explained that while policies designed for national development are welcome, those that could undermine institutional effectiveness should be reconsidered. Similarly, Thomas Tanko Musah, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, pointed out that institutional memory is built over years and that abruptly ceasing contract extensions might weaken the foundations of strong, efficient public institutions. His remarks reflect the broader concern among organised labour that any policy leading to the loss of seasoned employees could disrupt the ongoing continuity and quality of public services.

These recent developments underscore the necessity of a balanced policy approach that values both fresh talent and the invaluable experience accumulated by veteran employees. A well-thought-out strategy, incorporating ample consultation with stakeholders, could mitigate potential operational challenges in the public sector while ensuring that institutional memory is maintained. Historical evidence in similar administrative settings has shown that gradual transitions and targeted retention measures help preserve both efficiency and legacy, reinforcing the critical role of experienced hands in steering the complex machinery of government operations.