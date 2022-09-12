Director General Of NSA Hails National Fitness Day

Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has hailed the National Fitness Day and called on Ghanaians to sustain it.

“Everyone needs some form of physical activity to improve health. Thanks to our Vice President H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for joining us in Accra as the National Ambassador for this initiative led by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, assisted by the National Sports Authority. My brother Hon Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing was conspicuously present” he expressed after the programme.

He said it was exciting trying his hands on badminton sport after a health walk and aerobics.

The National Fitness Day is expected to take place on every second Saturday of every month across the country. It was observed across the country.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia used the occasion to call on Ghanaians to exercise regularly for a healthy mind and body to increase productivity in the country.

He said, ‘’If we are healthy in body, we are healthy in mind, and so we want to make sure that Ghana is healthy, and the national fitness day should help us build fitness and that means better productivity for us”.

As Ghana prepares to host the 2023 African Games, the government wants the people to be sports and fitness conscious and contribute positively towards the organization of the biggest sporting festival on the continent.

The Sports Authority which is the main agency responsible for sports in Ghana has also reloaded the efforts in mobilization and implementation for the 13th edition of the African Games to be memorable.

At least 25 sports disciplines will be competed by 55 nations by over 5,000 athletes and officials in Accra in August next year.

Ghana is hosting the quadrennial continental sporting festival for the first time since its inception in 1965 in Brazaville, Congo