Director of Bloomberg Philanthropies tours project sites in Accra

Work has commenced on the London Market Street at James Town, a suburb of Accra, as part of efforts to reduce road crashes and its related fatalities.

It is being undertaken by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) with support from the World Resources Institute (WRI) through its Technical Urbanism Programme.

It is expected to be completed in May this year.

The work includes marking of road lines and pedestrian crossing to delineate travel lanes, installation of 30km/h speed posts, ramps rumble strips as well as the narrowing of wider lanes.

The project followed a report on road traffic deaths by the AMA (2018 – 2020), which identified the Nii Adja Kwao Road/London Market Street at James Town as one of the hotspots in Accra.

The assessment revealed that the road lacked speed limit signs, pedestrian crossing and line markings while vehicles also travelled beyond the speed limit of 30km/h within the zone.

Ms Kelly Larson, the Director of Projects at Bloomberg Philanthropies, has visited the project site and inspected work around the Sacred Heart Technical Institute and Adedenkpo ‘1’ and ‘2’ schools.

The overall goal of the project was to help the City of Accra to reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities, beat speed by redesigning the street, as well as promote awareness on road safety and obeying traffic regulations, she told newsmen.

Ms Larson had earlier met with the Board Chair of the National Road Safety Authority, Mr Germain Nkrumah, where they discussed various interventions being undertaken to reduce road crashes in the country.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, had earlier performed the groundbreaking for the start of work on the road after an inspection tour of the area.