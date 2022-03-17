Director of Education Advises Students To Change Perception About Mathematics 

Mr Lewil Charles, the Municipal Director of Education, has asked students to change the negative perception about mathematics being a boring and difficult subject.

He also appealed to teachers to make the teaching of math more practical and understandable to demystify the subject.

Mr Charles gave this advice when his directorate organised a one-day quiz on mathematics for nine schools in the Sissalla East Municipality to mark this year’s World Mathematics Day.

Mr Fuseini Yakubu, the Municipal Chief Executive, noted that mathematics was part of everyday life as it was used at home, businesses, learning and the understanding of complex issues in society.

He promised to add the celebration of World Mathematics Day to the assembly’s work plan in the future to boost its teaching and learning.

He again urged parents to support their wards to develop an interest in solving Mathematics and Science problems through play.

At the end of the quiz, Tumu West circuit garnered 39 points to emerge first while the Nabulo circuit got 38 points for the second position.

The Tumu East circuit scored 27 points, Bujan, 22 points followed by fifth position by Sakai circuit with 20 points and the rest were the Welembelle circuit, placed sixth with 19, the Kunchogu circuit placed seventh position with 15 points.

March 14, every year was observed as the International Day of Mathematics, which was a global event that celebrates mathematics and connects with all sorts of subjects, fields, and ideas.

The first International Day of Mathematics was marked in March 2020.