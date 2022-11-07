Director of Education commends Faith-based schools

Mr. Sule Mohammed, the Yendi Municipal Director of Education has commended Faith- Based Schools for their discipline and good results in their examinations.

He said the students passed well because of discipline and the punctuality the teachers instilled in them.

Mr. Sule praised them when a delegation of officials from the Seventh-Day Adventists schools called on him in Yendi in the Northern Region.

The delegation was made up of Ms Esther Gyasi-Pokua, Union Education Director of S.D.A schools, Kumasi, Pastor Osei Owusu Northern Regional Manager, of SDA Schools, Mr. Isaac Ofori Public Relations Officer (PRO) of SDA schools, Kumasi and some members of Yendi SDA Church.

He called on all the Management of the schools to support the efforts of the Government by working hard with supervision in raising the standard of their schools.

He said because of the Free Education Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) and School Management Committees (SMCs) no more supported their schools and appealed to them to work hard in unity with their teachers for good teaching and learning.

He said some schools lacked furniture and because of the Free Education parents did not support the schools, but prraised Faith-Based schools for continuous support.

Ms. Esther Gyasi-Pokua, Union Education Director of SDA schools, Kumasi said they had visited their SDA schools in Upper East, Upper West and were now in Northern Region visiting the schools.

She said the schools they visited in Upper West included Wa SDA Primary and Junior High Schools, in Upper East-Bolga SDA Anowan and Bimpella SDA Primary and Junior High Schools.

He said in Northern Region they also visited Yendi SDA Primary and Junior High Schools, Saboba SDA Primary and Junior High Schools, Yankazia SDA Primary and Junior High Schools in Saboba District, Kpandai SDA Primary and Junior High Schools.

She said they were introducing Path Finder Clubs to have teaching for the children as part of winning souls, and Voice of Prophecy (VOP) lessons for upper classes of Primary and Junior High Schools of SDA, and would be provided with certificates and devotion books on 28 Fundamental Beliefs of SDA Church.

She said they had one SDA teacher in the Junior High School in Yendi Municipality and appealed to the Director to post SDA teachers to their schools.

In a related development, Ms Esther Pokua and her Team met the Yendi S.D.A Junior High School teachers to solicit information from the teachers about their staff, teaching and learning problems.

She reminded them to work hard and maintain the discipline and punctuality among the teachers and students for good examination results for the Municipality.

Pastor Osei Owusu, the Regional Manager of S.D.A schools, commended the school for always producing good examination results in the B.E.C.E in the Yendi Municipality.

Mr. Issahaku Osuman, Headmaster of the school said they had 350 students made up of 199 boys and 151 girls and apart from the six classrooms, they still needed three classrooms more to accommodate them.

He said the present teaching staff of the school was 14 and they needed three more.