Directors General of Customs of the West African region consult on the ECOWAS Customs Union

Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d’Ivoire, is hosting this Thursday, November 24, 2022, the 7th meeting of the Directors General of Customs of the member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the state of the ECOWAS Customs Union.

During this meeting, the Directors General of Customs will review a wide range of issues relating to the implementation of the new version of the tariff, including the report and recommendations from the 5th technical meeting of the Joint ECOWAS / Union Committee Economic and Monetary West Africa (UEMOA) for the management of the ECOWAS Customs Union.

On the menu of the meeting, also appear the status of implementation of the recommendations of the 6th meeting of the Directors General of Customs of the ECOWAS region , the recategorization of the products contained in the ECOWAS CET, the inventory of fixtures of the implementation implementation of the pilot project relating to the implementation of the Additional Act on Customs Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, an update on the implementation of the Interconnected System for the Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT ), and finally a presentation on the draft strategic plan 2022-2025 of the ECOWAS Customs Union.

Three speeches were made during the opening ceremony of this important meeting, namely that of the Director General of Ivorian Customs, General DA Pierre Alphonse, that of the Vice-President of the West and Central Africa region of WCO and Director General of Nigeria Customs, Col. Hameed IBRAHIM ALI (Rtd) and finally that of the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs. Massandje Touré-Litsé .

Commissioner Ms. Massandje Touré-Litsé , who launched the work, welcomed the results of the seven (7) years of implementation of the ECOWAS CET and the gradual deployment of SIGMAT by the Member States. According to Commissioner Touré-Litsé, the incorporation of SIGMAT into the customs computer systems of Member States is a necessity and will make it possible to implement the Supplementary Act on Transit and the ECOWAS Regulation on Guarantee, while promoting the exchange of information between the Customs Administrations of the region.

“ECOWAS is resolutely committed to the digitization and dematerialization of customs procedures in accordance with the customs code that the region has adopted…” concluded Mrs. Massandje Touré-Litsé.

General DA Pierre Alphonse , for his part, stressed the importance of the meeting which is being held in the context of the imminent operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area ( ZLECAf ). ” This is a major challenge for customs administrations which will be, in the months to come, the main players in the trade of goods component ” added the Director General of Ivorian Customs.

Intervening following General DA Pierre Alphonse , the 1st Head of Customs of Nigeria, Col. Hameed IBRAHIM ALI (Rtd ), in his speech, recalled the basis of the creation of ECOWAS through the Treaty of Lagos (Nigeria), of May 28, 1975, which is the principle of hope and mutual integration beneficial to its member states, ultimately leading to more prosperous economies in the sub-region.

“ECOWAS aims to establish an Economic Union in West Africa in order to raise the standard of living of its inhabitants, to maintain and strengthen economic stability, to foster relations between Member States and to contribute to the progress and to the development of the African continent” said Col Hameed IBRAHIM ALI.

He ended his remarks, recalling the challenges facing regional integration, and hoped that the decisions that will come out of this meeting will contribute to better border security in order to stimulate trade and encourage the sustainable development of the region. region and citizens.