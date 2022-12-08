Disability training school to be established in Amansie South

Work will soon begin on the construction of a vocational and technical training school for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Amansie South District.

The school, to be sited at Keniago, will offer employable skills training in various vocational and technical trades for the PWDs to make them self-employable and to live independent economic lives.

Mr Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the District Chief Executive, announced this at a durbar to mark this year’s World Disability Day celebrations in the district at Kumapese.

The celebration, which was on the theme: “Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: the role of innovation in fuelling an acceptable world with persons with disabilities”, coincided with the inauguration of the district branch of the Ghana Federation Disability Organizations.

Mr Opoku Gyamfi said the school, when completed, would help equip PWDs in the district with skills and expertise that would make them self-employable and reduce their dependency on their family members, individuals and charity.

He said PWDs had great potential to contribute meaningfully to the transformation process of the country and there was the need to create the needed opportunities for them to unearth their talents and skills.

Mr Opoku Gyamfi said the government was committed to the welfare and socio-economic development of PWDs, and that was why it had introduced a number of interventions such as the disability fund from the District Assemblies Common Fund, which provided financial support for PWDs to establish and operate their own businesses.

He called on PWDs in the district, especially the youth, to avail themselves when the opportunity comes to enroll and receive training for their future.