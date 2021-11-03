Disassociate yourselves from violent acts – Political parties advised

Political Parties have been admonished to be ready and willing to dissociate themselves from violent acts perpetrated by individuals and or groups affiliated to them to show that they do not condone such acts but rather choose the path of peace.

Chief Superintendent Mr Iddrisu Tanko, Tamale Metropolitan Police Commander, who admonished the political parties, said this would help reduce and or stop political violence in the country while promoting peaceful coexistence and exchange of ideas during elections for the development of the country.

He said political violence must not be allowed to fester in the country’s democratic dispensation saying “If a member of any political party beats a member of another political party, it should be a worry to us because it is violence against the state and we must condemn it and let the law take its course.”

He said this when making a presentation at an Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting organised in Tamale on Wednesday by the Tamale Metropolitan office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

His topic was: “National Security Strategy and the National Framework for Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism in Ghana: Emphasis on preventing Violent Extremism in Ghana”.

The meeting was to reignite dialogue amongst political parties and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful coexistence for national cohesion.

It was also to reinforce the role of political parties as key stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in the country as well as to reignite dialogue on inter/intra political party grievances handling procedures.

Participants included representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, security agencies, Electoral Commission, faith-based organisations, people living with disabilities, youth associations, and women groups.

The event formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project funded by the European Union to amongst others counter violent extremism in the country.

Chief Superintendent Mr Tanko said “we should cultivate the habit of exposing people, who engage in wrongdoing” emphasising that the Police were poised to deal with anybody, who would hide behind any agenda to try to cause mayhem in the country.

He called on the citizenry to reject terrorist and secessionist groups because such groups did not mean well for the country as they were only interested in disrupting the peace.

He called on community members to form watchdog groups and support the security services by reporting persons and or groups of persons they suspect are about to or engage in criminal acts for the security agents to deal with them.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, who spoke on the security situation in the region said there was the need to prevent electoral violence for national stability, and the need to protect the country’s democracy saying “We all have the responsibility to work to nurture the country’s democracy and ensure that it works.”

Alhaji Saani condemned irresponsible and criminal acts such as illegal electricity connection amongst other nefarious activities calling on the perpetrators to stop or be dealt with according to law.

Mr Imoro Tahidu, Tamale Metropolitan Director of NCCE cited some events in some neighbouring countries saying violent extremism was around the country hence the need for the citizenry especially those along border communities to support efforts to prevent such acts in the country.

Participants committed to sensitise members of their communities on issues of violent extremism and need for peaceful coexistence to promote peace and development in their communities.

They also called on the Police to enforce the laws without fear or favour to help end impunity in the country.