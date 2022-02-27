Disaster management authorities in Tanzania told to be alert for imminent rainy season

A Tanzanian government cabinet minister on Friday ordered authorities dealing with disaster management to get prepared ahead of the March-May rainy season, saying the rains could be disastrous.

A statement by the state-run Tanzania Information Services said the order was made by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination Pindi Chana.

Chana made the order following a weather forecast issued by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) on Feb. 17 that predicted that the rains will have both positive and negative impacts.

TMA said the March-May rainy season expected to be experienced in some parts of the country will have an impact on sensitive sectors, including agriculture and food security, livestock and fisheries, wildlife and tourism, health, water, transport and energy.

In her directive to the disaster management authorities, Chana said the authorities should be on alert to any disastrous situations that might be caused by the rains, read the statement.

Chana said responsible authorities should ensure that plans are in place to control outbreaks of epidemics such as cholera that could be caused by exposure to water-borne and vector-borne pathogens while alerting disaster management authorities to ensure that infrastructures like roads and bridges remained intact during the rainy season. Enditem