Disasters claim 49 lives in Malawi

At least 49 people have been killed due to disasters since the start of the rainfall season in Malawi, with 28 of them dying from lightning strikes, according to the country’s Department of Disaster Affairs Management.

The Department said in a statement dated Friday that stormy rains, floods, strong winds, heavy rains, hailstorms and lightning have affected 26 of the country’s 28 councils, adversely impacting 12,978 households with about 58,401 people. In Malawi, the hot and rainy season lasts from November to April.

“The death toll has risen from 42 (as reported in our previous update) to 49 this week,” read the statement. “Lightning strikes have killed 28 people, while 21 died due to collapsed walls following stormy rains and strong winds.”

A total of 105 people have sustained various degrees of injuries. And the disasters have also caused damage to roads, schools and hospitals.

According to the statement, the department has so far reached out to 9,228 households involving approximately 41,526 people with relief assistance which includes food and non-food items, namely maize, family tents, housing units, kitchen utensils and plastic sheets for temporary roofing.

It added that the provision of relief assistance is ongoing and that the department will reach out to all the affected people as per the reports from affected councils. Enditem