Discipline And Sanity Return To Bukom Boxing Arena

There was decorum on Fight Night 16 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League which came off at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday evening.

For the first time in many fight nights, there are free fresh air blowing, while patrons and guests watched the fine fights without fear as security was also tight, but very friendly.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Neequaye was busy going round to maintain order and sacking unoauthorised sellers in the Arena, while Alhaji Fadi Fattal of Imax Promotions also ensured that people sit at the right places indicated on their tickets.

Present at the venue were former IBF Welterweight champion, Joshua Clottey and former WBO Featherweight champion, Professor Azumah Nelson, the legend who publicized an upcoming event on December 27 dubbed the ‘Azumah Nelson Fight Night.’ It will feature crack local and international boxers and amazing juvenile boxers, Prince Larbie against Mohammed Ablor aka ‘Junior Zoom Zoom.’

Mohammed Amin Lamptey the ring announcer came in the ring in a fashionable suit and shorts to the admiration of all while the officials judged fairly in the seven earlier bouts which ended by knock outs, except the last bout which went to the full distance and was tensed but beautiful to watch.

Nigerian boxer based in Ghana, Yusif Adusa Adeniji who trains at the CQBF won his eleventh bout and ninth knock out to remain undefeated.

Feather weight Stanley Nyantekyi aka the Ashanti Warrior defeated Billy Quaye in round one and declared his readiness to win a world title.

Debutant Emmanuel Sackey of Palm Springs was given some boxing lessons by Black Panthers’ Emmanuel Noi Mensah before deciding to quit in round two.

Welterweight Daniel Amomba of Sea View won over Atta Abdalla of Fit Square by a knockout in round one.

Super middleweight Daniel Kotey of Seconds Out was knocked out by Ghana Prisons undefeated Musah Lawson in round two.

Super fly weight Habib Lartey of Bridge Gym came to entertain the crowd and was seen off in round three by former Black Bombers skipper Sulemanu Tetteh of Wisdom Gym.

Super welterweight Godson Amuzu (CQBF) knocked Ebenezer Devos (Panix) in round one.

The last bout, a Feather weight contest over 6 rounds saw Bismark Saah (Ghana Armed Forces) outpointing Moses Adjei Selvi (Akotoku) by a unanimous decision, as all judges scored 59:54.

The night of boxing and entertainment ended with a dance competition with representatives from the stands, and the winner was rewarded.