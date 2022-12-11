Disclaimer: Family Health Medical School Fees Schedule 2023

This is a disclaimer of the publication on Family Health Medical School Fees Schedule for 2023/2024 Academic Year, which appeared in Opera News (Online News Portal) of Wednesday, 7th December, 2022.

The Management of Family Health Medical School wishes to advise the general public to discard any School Fees Schedule for 2023/2024 Academic Year, and bank account details, as stated, in that publication.

Enquiries on Family Health Medical School Fees Schedule must be directed to:

The Registrar

Family Health Medical School

P. O. Box TS 669

Teshie – Accra

Email: info@fhu.edu.gh

Tel.: +233 553017368; +233205180038

Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School, which is accredited by the Medical & Dental Council (MDC) of Ghana, and Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and affiliated to the University of Ghana.