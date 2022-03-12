Disclaimer & Fraud Alerts : Razak Kojo Opoku

My attention has been drawn to several criminals and fraudsters using different pictures of mine on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms to defraud innocent victims.

Please respectfully disregard, block and ignore any persons on any social media platforms or using traditional phone calls or text messages in my name. These criminals, Scammers and fraudsters use Razak Kojo Opoku, Razak Opoku, Opoku Razak Kojo, Kojo Opoku Razak etc. to engage in their criminal activities.

I would like to urge the general public to block the calls, messages and demands of these fraudsters, scammers and criminals in my name. Also swiftly report the:

1. Telephone numbers to the appropriate network provider so that they can immediately block the number.

2. Social media platforms to the appropriate operator/owners for immediate shutdown.

Lastly, it is not easy to come by money so please don’t let any criminal to defraud you of your sweat. People should also be guided against greed and the quest for easy means of getting rich.