Disclaimer issued to recruitment scam

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has called on the public to disregard a news item circulating on social media entreating prospective job seekers to apply to the Ministry.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Ministry had not issued any such directive under the name; Public Sector Recruitment 2022 Interview Requirement and that the Ministry was not a recruiting body.

The requirements were said to be: Valid Identification Card and SSNIT Number, Government of Ghana Public Service Application Form, Copies of Certificates/Transcript, Copies of Resume/CV, it said.

“According to the scam alert, jobseekers are to report to the Ministry to fill and complete Government of Ghana Public Service Application Forms to be eligible to attend the upcoming interview and orientation at the various ministries in all the regions,” the statement said.

It said the website of the Ministry is www.melr.gov.gh, its Facebook page is; Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations – Ghana, and twitter handle; @MinistryofEmpll, and urged the public to take note.