Discontent Brews Within NPP Over Composition of Election Review Committee

Members of the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed dissatisfaction with the composition of the 11-member committee formed to investigate the reasons behind the party’s failure in the 2024 elections.

The committee, announced by the NPP’s National Council on Thursday, has stirred frustration among some members, who feel that certain individuals included in the committee were part of the reasons for the party’s electoral loss.

Several voices within the party have called for a reconsideration of the committee’s membership, with accusations that some of the appointed members were directly involved in the party’s shortcomings and may not offer fresh perspectives. These dissenting voices argue that instead of continually relying on elderly figures within the party, there is a pressing need to include younger members in the process of reform, especially as the party prepares to go into opposition.

Afia Akoto, a former Deputy Chief Executive of MASLOC, voiced her displeasure, stating, “Dear NPP National Council, we are not happy with some of your decisions, we expect better, and we are holding our peace not because we are okay but in the interest of the Party, please do not push us to be writing thesis on social media.”

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, another party member, pointed out the lack of support for the appointment of Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye to chair the committee. He mentioned that there had been no positive feedback on NPP platforms regarding Oquaye’s appointment, with many members instead calling for the inclusion of younger and more diverse voices, including women and even members of Generation Z, to provide a modern perspective on the party’s challenges.

These sentiments reflect a broader sense of dissatisfaction with the leadership’s approach to the post-election review process. Many believe that the party needs to adopt a more inclusive approach, bringing in fresh ideas from the youth in order to regain momentum and adapt to the changing political landscape.

As the debate over the committee’s composition continues, the NPP faces the critical challenge of addressing internal divisions and recalibrating its strategies for the future. The review of the committee membership could be a crucial step in the party’s efforts to rebuild and connect with a younger, more diverse electorate as it transitions into opposition.