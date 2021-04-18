The chief of Dote in the Kumasi Metropolitan of Ashanti Region, Nana Oteng Kuffour Kwarteng II has stressed the need for the government to as a matter of national concern, use the executive instruments to halt indecent advertisements and other deceptive articles from Ghanaians on the television stations and social media platforms that have the tendency to pollute the mindset of Ghanaians, especially the youth.

Dotehene observed that the use of illegitimate articles among other dubious advertisements are the root cause that expose the youth into criminal activities including conduct of getting rich quick, which he said, is not a normal form to acquire wealth.

Speaking to the SUPREME Newspaper reaction to the Kasoa issue where two teenage boys aged 16 and 18 years respectively cruelly killed a 10 year old boy, for money rituals, Dotehene blamed Minister for lnformation (Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah) for being negligence on media houses to give exposures to fake pastors, mallams among others, whilst he can admonish such media houses not to entertain profane materials on their frequency modulations.

Nana cited that, in the advanced countries no T.V or radio station would be allowed to fully display demonic or carry out unlawful articles at their outfits.

According to Nana Kuffour in the advanced countries as he is aware, their authorities always check and inspects advertisements, movies and even music that will be out on either airwaves, print, Television and social media platforms to see if nothing bad that would influence the people (youth) before permission is granted for it’s publication.

The chief added that in our motherland Ghana, our leaders would not have time to do that, even though Ghana is among the topmost policy makers, yet it fails to enforce the laws.

“A small boy has bought an expensive car and his parents won’t even bother themselves to ask their son about his source of buying the car just because the son has the right to buy”, the chief argued.

Nana also urged the media house owners and marketing officers to stop advertising fake herbal medicines, because they also form part of the criminal elements whose conducts can be equated to those fake Mallams and money doublers.

Nana Oteng Kuffour Kwarteng II therefore concluded with a call on the government to strictly enforce the law to curb the menace.