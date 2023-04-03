In the world of politics, rhetoric is a powerful tool that is often used to sway public opinion and win elections. It is the art of using language effectively to persuade or influence others, and it is an essential part of any politician’s arsenal.

But to discredit Dr. Bawumia’s credibility on mere political rhetoric is an exercise in futility. This is because rhetoric, in and of itself, is not a reliable indicator of a politician’s credibility. While it is true that some politicians use rhetoric to manipulate or deceive their audiences, it is equally true that many politicians use it as a means of communicating their ideas clearly and compellingly.

Dr. Bawumia is a politician who has a reputation for being a skilled orator who can connect with his audience on a deep emotional level, using vivid language and powerful *metaphors* to convey his ideas. His speeches are often described as inspiring and motivating, and he has a large following of supporters who are drawn to his charisma and energy.

However, some of Dr. Bawumia’s opponents have criticized him for relying too heavily on rhetoric and not providing enough substance in his arguments. They argue that his speeches are full of empty promises and vague generalizations and that he lacks the intellectual depth to provide real solutions to the problems facing the country.

While it is true that Dr. Bawumia’s speeches are often heavy on emotion and light on specifics, this does not necessarily mean that he lacks credibility. Many successful politicians throughout history have relied on rhetoric as a means of inspiring their followers and winning elections.

The key to evaluating a politician’s credibility is to look beyond their rhetoric and examine their actions and accomplishments. In the case of Dr. Bawumia, he has a long record of public service and has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the Ghanaian people. He has championed causes such as gold for oil, digitization in healthcare delivery, and job creation, and has a track record of getting things done.

It is worth noting that, Dr. Bawumia has a reputation for being humble and submissive to his compatriots. He has never been involved in any major scandals or controversies and has always been open and forthcoming about his positions and policies. This kind of integrity is a rare commodity in politics, and it is something that should be valued and appreciated.

In all, while it is important to be critical of politicians and hold them accountable for their actions, discrediting Dr. Bawumia’s credibility based on his political rhetoric is misguided. Rhetoric is a powerful tool that can be used for good or for ill, and it is up to us as party people and as citizens to evaluate a politician’s credibility based on their actions and accomplishments, rather than on the way they present their ideas. Dr. Bawumia has a long record of public service and a reputation for humbleness and transparency, and these are the qualities that should matter most to us when evaluating his candidacy.

—