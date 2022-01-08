DISEC moves to de-escalate tension over miner’s death

The Ellembelle District Security Council (DISEC) and Management of Adamus Mines have met with opinion leaders of Anwia-Teleku-Bokazo communities to help deescalate tension over the alleged burning of an illegal small scale miner to death by security guards of the mining company.

The miner, Michael Dery, popularly called Budo, was said to have been doused in petrol and set on fire by the security guards after he was caught digging for gold in the concession of the company, but this has been denied by the company.

He suffered severe burns and he was admitted at the Saint Martins De Porres hospital at Eikwe and later transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he died.

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE), assured the people that there would be thorough police investigation to establish the full facts.

He added that there would not be any cover up and that anybody found to have acted wrongly would be made to face the law.

The people in Teleku-Bokazo and Anwia have been demanding justice for Dery and want the operations of the mining company suspended until the outcome of the police investigations is known.

They are also asking that the company should cede part of the mining concession to the people for community mining.

Mr. Bonzoh called for everybody to remain calm and avoid doing anything to disturb the peace.

Meanwhile, the executives of SHARP Africa Foundation have visited the family of the deceased and donated a wheelchair to his father who has had his leg amputated and is on admission at the St.Martin’s De Porres hospital.

A statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Clement Blay, said it would continue to monitor the situation till justice was served.