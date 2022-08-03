Disloyal members  in NDC to be weeded out from party

The Dormaa Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has introduced some measures to weed out disloyal members to make the Party stronger to win the parliamentary seat in 2024.

Mr Dominic Adomah, the Constituency Organiser, said this in an interview with Ghana News Agency at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region about the progress on the Party’s re-organisation and preparations toward branches executives’ elections.

He said the issue of uncommitted constituency executives was identified as one of the Party’s major challenges and threats to building a winning team capable of taking the seat in the 2024 parliamentary election.

To this end, Mr Adomah indicated the Party had mapped out effective strategies to break the more than 20 years of dominance of the New Patriotic Party in the constituency by strengthening the checks and balances surrounding registration processes to make it difficult for unfaithful people to use dubious means to get their names on the register.

He said as a Party that was formed out of a revolution and brought democracy to the country in 1992, it had embraced the idea of working with democratic principles such as probity, accountability and transparency.

Mr Adomah said the Party was thus aggressively tackling the phenomenon where members “crossed carpet” to the ruling NPP but still posed as committed members by ensuring only those registered would be allowed to vote and contest for executive positions.

He said about 3,500 cards had been issued to registered members across the 135 branches in the constituency, adding the team in charge of the registration visited every branch during the registration process and the Party’s challenges were identified.

He said the branch elections would be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, to be followed by the constituency election at a date yet to be fixed.