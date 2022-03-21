Disregard Barker-Vormawor’s Cell Food Donation Claims – Police

The police has denied claims by #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor that he donated food to suspects in police custody at Ashaiman but was later called to come back for them based on an ‘order from above’.

The police, in a statement dated 20 March 2022 in which it explained what happened at the weekend, said Mr Barker-Vomawor, who recently got released on bail after having been detained for more than a month for treason felony, had an intention of donating food to his former cellmates.

However, he was informed, through his lawyers that the intended food donation was against the standard operating procedure of the police regarding the feeding of persons in police custody and he should, therefore, refrain from that.

The police said in spite of the notice, Mr Barker-Vomawor showed up at the station in the company of some individuals and a musical band with the intention of still making the donation and “creating unnecessary drama”.

The police noted that it had no choice but to refuse him the opportunity to make the donation.

The statement added that Mr Barker-Vomawor and his team left after loitering around while making noise and inconveniencing other persons.

The police statement urged the public to disregard Mr Barker-Vomawor’s action, which according to them, is a calculated attempt to just court public attention.