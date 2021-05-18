social media
The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, has advised Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to disregard information making rounds on social media that they should vacate their offices.

The Ministry, in a statement signed by Mr Dan Botwe, the Sector Minister, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the information was false and should be disregarded.

Mr Botwe said the MMDCEs were to be guided by the Circular Number SCR/DA39/314/01 dated January 11, 2021, issued from the Presidency and signed by the Chief of Staff.

