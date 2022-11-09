Disregard false reportage about Anas being ordered to testify without face beads – Lawyers

Lawyers for celebrated investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas have debunked reports that their client has been ordered to appear in court without his trademark face beads.

There were reports in the media on Tuesday suggesting that Anas had been ordered by the Supreme Court to testify in person without his trademark face mask in the ongoing trial of the former President of the Ghana Football Association President (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Anas, after unravelling the corruption in Ghanaian football and other African countries in his ” Number 12″ documentary, filed a criminal petition with the Attorney General.

A statement released by the lawyers for Anas said Anas agreed to testify in camera or in chambers after star witness Ahmed Suale was murdered in Madina weeks before his testimony could be taken.

“Anas Aremeyaw Anas agreed to testify in the stead of Ahmed Suale on condition that he be allowed to do in camera or in chambers.

“The public should disregard false reportage that Anas has been ordered by the Supreme Court or is being compelled by the Supreme Court to appear in court without his trademark face beads.

“Anas may choose to testify as a prosecution witness or not. Anas and his Tiger Eye team will continue to wear the iconic face beads as a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism and to highlight the extreme risks in that line of duty,” the statement said.