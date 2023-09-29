Disregard images of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh peddling by dishonest people

The spokesperson for Manhyia South and Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Kofi Abrefa Afena has advised the general public to desist from dealing with persons using Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s images for advertisement of some drugs or as a bait to further money doubling schemes on some Television Stations.

For Immediate Release

IGNORE IMAGES OF DR. MATTHEW OPOKU PREMPEH BEING USED BY UNSCRUPULOUS PERSONS

The attention of the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been drawn to his images being used by unscrupulous persons either in the advertisement of some drugs or as a bait to further money doubling schemes on some Television Stations (images attached)

Whilst, we believe that the general public will certainly be very much aware of these sinister acts, we are by this statement reiterating that, Dr. Prempeh does NOT engage in such dealings either personally or through any of his aides and/or assigns. Any body who engages these faceless elements does so at their own risk.

We caution the public to thus, treat any image of Dr. Prempeh being used in these dastardly enterprises with the utmost contempt it deserves.

The Minister remains committed to leading the energy sector to deliver on its mandate of keeping the lights on and the nation moving.

….SIGNED…

KOFI ABREFA AFENA

SPOKESPERSON