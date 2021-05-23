Nana Ahoboo Orleans-Lindsay, Supi of IntsinAsafo Number Three Company of Oguaa, says no Court has ordered the House of Chiefs to expunge the name of Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, from its register to signify his destoolment.

He has, therefore, asked residents of Cape Coast to disregard the false information making the rounds on social media.

“I state emphatically that the information circulating is false and must be regarded with the contempt that it deserves because the date is invalid and there is no such judgment anywhere,” he stated.

Speaking at a press conference in Cape Coast on Saturday, Supi Orleans- Lindsay said the information was just to create mischief, disorder, and mayhem in Cape Coast and warned the perpetrators to stop it immediately.

He explained that there were two systems of governance in Cape Coast, the Supi Council and the Traditional Council.

He said the Supi council had the mandate to enstool and destool chiefs in the area.

The Head of Intsin indicated that the direct system of ruling in Cape Coast was the Asafo and not the family, adding that if there was any misunderstanding, a formal letter or notice should be directed to the Supi Council for resolution.

He said no family in Cape Coast had the right to order the Regional House of Chiefs to destool any chief but rather direct their complaints to the Supis for investigations and subsequent amicable resolution of the issue.

Supi of Intsin, subsequently, called on all family gates to desist from installing anyone as chief in Cape Coast, adding that Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II is still the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area.