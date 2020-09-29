The John Mahama 2020 Campaign Team has debunked publications suggesting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate shared money to his supporters on Monday, September 28, when he resumed his tour of the Bono Region.

“The public must disregard the false, misleading and malicious publications claiming that Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, shared money to his supporters on Monday, when he resumed his tour of the Bono Region,” a statement from the Campaign Team said.

The statement, issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesman of the Team, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the reports were “untrue and completely borne out of the desperate and fertile imaginations of the author(s).”

“For the records, and as it has become typical of Mr Mahama on shared money to his supporters on Monday, when he resumed his tour of the Bono Region his tour of the regions, he shares John Mahama 2020 branded nose masks to people and occasionally talks about how to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.”

The statement said the exercise on Monday was no exception when Mr Mahama shared several hundreds of his campaign branded nose masks, aprons and T-shirts to his supporters.

It, therefore, called on the public to disregard the piece of “fake news and lazy journalism,” which unsuccessfully attempted to turn Mr Mahama’s act of kindness into a weapon against his campaign.