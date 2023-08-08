Disregard NDC’s call for BoG Governor’s Resignation – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticized the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) request for the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, along with his deputies.

The NPP views this demand as a manifestation of the NDC’s inability to contribute constructive ideas for stabilizing the economy.

On the 8th of August, the NDC issued a warning that it would organize a march to the Bank of Ghana’s premises with the intention of forcibly removing Dr. Addison and his deputies from their positions if they do not step down within 21 days. The NDC justified this demand by pointing to what it considers irresponsible management of the bank by its current leadership.

In an interview with Citi News, Richard Ahiagbah, the NPP’s Director of Communications, encouraged the public to disregard the NDC’s attempts to spread propaganda. Ahiagbah raised questions about the NDC’s motives, asking if they were aiming to take control of the Bank of Ghana’s decision-making process.

He emphasized that the NDC’s actions are a transparent diversion and a clear sign that the party lacks a coherent message. According to Ahiagbah, any responsible political party should be focusing on discussing ways to strengthen the ongoing economic recovery, ensuring its long-term stability, altering its trajectory positively, and maintaining a course of growth.