The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the public to disregard an alleged statement released by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming military intimidation and brutality at Honuta in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

Mr Stephen Akpabli, the Constituency Communications Officer of the NPP at a News conference in response to the alleged statement said the claim was unsubstantiated as there was no iota of truth in it and urged the public to treat it with all contempt.

He said contrary to the alarming picture being created by the NDC, “Honuta is enjoying the presence of Security Officers in the area,” with absolute peace and stability also prevailing, making people go about their normal economic activities without fear.

Mr Akpabli said the NPP had no intention to interfere in the work of the security or joining forces with them to carry out any act of violence or intimidation against the people of Honuta as being alleged by the NDC.

“Let no constituent of Ho West be misled into thinking the governing NPP is antagonising the Ewe Community. The presence of the security has nothing to do with who qualifies for the on-going voters registration exercise,” he stated.

“Ho West will not be a ‘poster child’ for them as they are discerning people and could “differentiate between a genuine love and election cosmetic love.”

Mr Akpabli said the State security was an independent institution committed to safeguarding the country’s borders to prevent influx of possibly infected foreigners into the country in the wake of the COVID-19.

He said without the presence of the security personnel at the border, the Region would have recorded more COVID -19 cases as the initial cases were imported.

“Any member of a political party who is not comfortable with these health safety and security protocols would need re-orientation on the tenets of patriotism….as the health and safety of the people of Ho West are secure with the current arrangement.”

