PRESS RELEASE

NPP GERMANY

29—04—2024

Distressed, Hungry Mr. Beautiful Displays The Highest Hypocrisy, Blatant Impish Ignorance And A Pale Career-Ending Wretched Bofoonery—NPP GERMANY

NPP GERMANY is intrigued by a news article published recently on Ghanaweb with the caption “I would be ashamed to show my face in public if I were an NPP—Mr. Beautiful……,”and we think it is high time charlatans of this calibre are taken to the cleaners to serve the better interest of all Ghanaians.

In the referenced news article Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr. Beautiful, expressed disappointment with the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The actor expressed concerns about what he sees as the failure of the NPP to fulfill its promises and adequately support its supporters.

“NDC in 4 years built new airports, harbours, more schools, and more hospitals were built.

…But what do the NPP supporters have to show for their toil when you all went to support President Akufo-Addo and his driver’s mate Bawumia for 8 years, what do they have to show for it,” OnuaOnline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on Onua FM on April 26, 2024.

Mr. Beautiful extended his criticism to fellow actors Kalybos and Agya Koo, who have been supporters of the NPP.

He suggested that if he were in their shoes, he would feel too ashamed to show his face in public due to what he perceives as the lack of tangible progress under the NPP’s tenure.

To start with, Mr. Beautiful appears to be oozing with hypocrisy and rather unfortunately exposing his high level blatant ignorance.

Mr. Beautiful is conveniently selfishly brushing aside the remarkable progress the NPP has achieved across multiple fronts, notably in infrastructure development and economic expansion.

His myopic evaluation betrays a stunning lack of insight into the intricacies of governance and the formidable obstacles confronting any administration.

Rather than providing valuable feedback, he has chosen to hurl unfounded accusations and sling insults at those with divergent political views.

If shame is to be assigned, it squarely hangs on Mr. Beautiful’s doorstep for his superficial grasp of reality and his efforts to sow division with his loose cannon language.

If anyone should feel ashamed, it’s Mr. Beautiful for his shallow understanding and divisive political rhetorics.

While Mr. Beautiful’s commentary highlights his disappointment with the NPP’s performance, it doesn’t take away how largely Ghanaians have benefitted from pro-poor policies of the NPP Akufo-Addo-Bawumia Government.

NPP Germany believes that the progress of a nation is a complex and multifaceted issue that cannot be solely attributed to the actions of one political party or administration.

Secondly, it’s unfair to overlook the achievements and initiatives undertaken by the NPP during their tenure under President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP government has made remarkable strides in areas such as infrastructure development, economic reforms, and social welfare programs, which have positively impacted the lives of citizens, even though citizens may not feel its impact in the short term.

Furthermore, Mr. Beautiful must be taught and reminded that political affiliations should not be the sole criterion for evaluating the worth of individuals or their contributions to society.

Every citizen has the right to support the party they believe aligns with their values and priorities.

Therefore, while criticism is valid and necessary for accountability, it should be balanced with acknowledgment of achievements and an understanding of the complexities of governance.

Perhaps if shamelessness were a virtue, the NDC would lead the charge due to the widespread incompetence, unfulfilled promises they displayed from 2012 to 2016 which led to their miserable defeat.

It is sad to realise that unknown to Mr. Beautiful, John Mahama might blush at the sight of his own reflection of ineptitude, insensitive governance that took Ghanaians through the worst ever ringing loud with no short memories considering the barren landscape of promises unfulfilled and support neglected during his watch.

May our nation continue to prosper and thrive in the years to come.We will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote for Dr. Bawumia and NPP to break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We say AYEEKOO, KUDOS to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the entire Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

We constantly remind Ghanaians on this note that we cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past by voting back the NDC and their INCOMPETENT John Mahama into the reigns of political power.

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director