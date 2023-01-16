District Assembly supports re-roofing of Assin Amoabeng D/A Basic School

Mrs Felicia Ntrikwah Amissah, District Chief Executive (DCE), of Assin South District has presented five packets of roofing sheets to the Assin Amoabeng D/A Basic School in the Assin South District of the Central Region towards the renovation of the school.

The donation was in response of calls by the Chief and school authorities towards the re-roofing of the school to enhance teaching and learning.

The DCE said the Assembly was committed to supporting self-help projects, adding that the provision of infrastructure at all levels of education was not the responsibility of government alone, but all stakeholders.

Mrs Amissah said her office was committed to improving education infrastructure at the basic level to ensure more students qualified to benefit from the free Senior High School programme.

In that vain, she revealed that about four brilliant but needy students in the district have benefitted from a GH¢10,000.OO sponsorship package to enable them complete their university education.

She, therefore, charged students to read their books and avoid bad company that may result in School dropouts.

Mrs Eunice Osei Boadi, headmistress of Assin Amoabeng D/A Basic School was grateful to the DCE for supporting the school.