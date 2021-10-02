District Chief Executive nominee for Asene Manso Akroso confirmed

Mr Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Asene Manso Akroso District, has been confirmed, scooping all the 32 votes cast.

The voters, comprising 22 elected assembly members and 10 appointees, all voted ‘yes’ to endorse the nominee as the DCE.

The voting was per the Local Governance Act 2016, Act 936, which states that a DCE shall be appointed by the President with prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of the members of the District Assembly present and voting at the meeting.

Immediately after the voting, the DCE was sworn in by Mr Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, who appealed to other Districts yet to conduct their polls to consider approving their nominees.

Mr Incoom was thankful to the government, chiefs, assembly members and individuals for the support.

He called for continuous joint efforts to create more development opportunities.

Per Ghana’s Local Governance Act 2016, Act 936 the DCE shall be responsible for the day-to-day performance of the executive and administrative functions of the District Assembly.

He or she shall also be responsible for the supervision of the departments of the District Assembly and be the chief representative of the Central Government in the district.