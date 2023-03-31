District directors build capacities to effectively prevent violent extremism

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has built the capacity of its district directors to effectively implement the ‘Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) Project’.

They were trained on the regulatory and national security policy framework on violent extremism, threats and vulnerabilities, signs of radicalisation, peacebuilding mechanisms, terrorism financing and counter arms proliferation.

The training also discussed the content of a survey of project operational areas, police-community relations, strategic communication for impact, community mobilisation and application of strategies for implementation of PCVE, among others.

A total of 150 district directors of the NCCE (put into three groups), and drawn from the Northern, North-East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West regions, and three adjoining regions; Bono, Bono East and Oti, participated in the training, which was five days per a group.

The “Training of Trainers,” funded by the European Union, formed part of the PCVE project the NCCE is implementing in the north and other hotspots of the country, to promote social cohesion, peace and tolerance.

It aimed at strengthening state actors (governance, security, media) and non-state actors at the national and community levels in the fight against violent extremism, and prevent individuals identified as ‘at risk’, from joining violent or criminal groups.

Madam Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson of the NCCE, said the project was to tighten the country’s security and encouraged the staff of the Commission to put in their maximum to ensure its successful implementation.

The participants are expected to transfer the knowledge acquired to their subordinates to help in the implementation of the project at the various levels.

“This is going to address the real threat and the real needs of our people. We must secure the north well so that the rest of the country will be secured,” she said.