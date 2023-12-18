District Level Elections: 77 candidates to contest in Keta

A total of 77 candidates have filed to contest in the District Level Election (DLE) in the Keta Municipality on Tuesday, December 19.

The figure consists of 73 males and four females from 22 electoral areas.

Mr Erasmus Kpodo, the Returning Officer for the Keta Central Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency that they were prepared to execute their mandate on Tuesday.

“The EC office is fully prepared for Tuesday’s task and I believe the candidates and voters will live up to expectation,” he said.

“We just finished organising a successful platform mounting for all candidates across the entire municipality, and we hope people will come out in their numbers to vote.”

The four females would contest at the Kedzikofe, Dzelukofe Amugo, and Dzelukofe Afugo electoral areas.

For the unit committee elections, 169 candidates would be contesting, comprising 149 males and 20 females.

This DLE is to elect assembly members and their unit committee members into the various metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies across the country.