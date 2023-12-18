District Level Elections: We have enough men on the ground – Police

The Police Service says it has deployed adequate men and women to ensure peaceful District Level Elections (DLE) on Tuesday.
In a brief, it said all should be rest assured that the elections would be peaceful.
It advised the electorate to comply with the rules and regulations of the exercise to avoid being caught up with the law.
The DLE is meant to elect assembly members and unit committee members for for electoral areas nationwide.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com
Follow News Ghana
on Google News