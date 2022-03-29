District-wide Road Safety Awareness Campaign In Western Region

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in the Western Region, has embarked on a district-wide road safety awareness campaign and enforcement to make sure that roads are safe before, during and after the Easter festivities.

The exercise formed part of its mandate to develop and promote best road safety practices in the country, to coordinate and regulate activities, procedures and standards related to road safety and to provide for other related matters of road safety.

The exercise was being done in collaboration with the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Insurance Commission (NIC) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

It included training workshops for drivers of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) on defensive driver techniques and other specified areas, road safety education in driving schools, enforcement of road safety regulations on the roads and radio education and awareness creation

Nana Akua Ansaah, Western Regional Director of NRSA, in an interview with GNA said it was imperative that official drivers assigned to the MMDAs exhibited competence and skills in defensive driving to ensure that the safety of the officials of the Assemblies were guaranteed.

She noted that the rate of road accidents in the country was on the ascendancy which would soon reach an alarming height if radical measures were not put in place to check the major factors that contributed to the unpleasant development.

Nana Ansaah indicated that worse than the mere occurrence of motor accidents in the country, was the fact that many of the country’s vibrant and economically active population perished through accidents, which she described as very unfortunate. .