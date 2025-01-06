Diverse trio of ambassadors join Sportsbet.io

Popular crypto sports betting platform Sportsbet.io is welcoming a diverse intake of new ambassadors, with a chef, a singer and a betting tipster joining with a shared goal to spread the word about Sportsbet.io.

The first is renowned Nigerian celebrity chef and lifestyle connoisseur Rasheed Sakajojo, better known as Unrashon. He joins the team to help introduce the exciting world of crypto sports betting to his fans.

Also joining Team Sportsbet.io is afropop singer Pinky Jay, who is famous for her hit singles and collabs with other top artists. The creativity and innovation behind Sportsbet.io resonated with Pinky, who puts the same passion into her music.

And also signing is Alex Etinosa, the man behind the successful Betweysure tips and predictions website. Alex has worked in the betting industry for some time, but this is his first foray into crypto betting. He recently attended the Sportsbet.io-sponsored CryptoFest conference, learning about the many benefits of using crypto to wager.

The trio join at the end of another landmark year for the ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ ambassador program, which encourages natural-born networkers with world-class content creation skills to earn while spreading the word about Sportsbet.io.

If you think you have what it takes to join, why not visit: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.