Diversity is our reality – Clinical Psychologist

Dr Joana Larry-Afutu, a Clinical psychologist and a lecturer at the University of Ghana, has said that diversity is our reality, so people should learn to accept differences to reduce conflicts.

She said in our dealings with people, stereotypes, prejudice, and distortions may be subtle, but they have a strong psychological force that could lead to inequality in society.

Dr Larry-Afutu said this at beginning of a three-day retreat for activists working on minority group issues in Ghana as part of implementation of the “Engaging media and minorities to act for peacebuilding programme (EMMAP).

EMMAP aims at raising public awareness on the interconnections between conflicts, migration, and minority exclusion to help build and consolidate sustainable peace in Ghana, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.

The programme jointly organised by the Media Platform on Environment and Climate Change (MPEC) and Minority Rights International with funding from the European Union also seek to sensitise minority activists on ethical and privacy standards as well as empower them on how to access media for better voicing of stories.

Dr Larry -Afutu pointed out that perception does not necessarily mean that “we are dealing with the truth,” and so people should desist from reinforcing stereotypes.

Ms Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, Chief Executive Officer of Women lifting Women, an NGO, a Lawyer and a certified Alternative Despite Resolution officer, who took participants through conflicts management issues, urged participants to always endeavour to involve all manner of people especially when taking decisions.

She said “Everyone’s opinion is important and should be respected” that is one way to avoid conflicts.

Mr Ebenezer Tawiah Hanson, a Lecturer, urged participants to always conduct some research about minority issues to help determine the right strategy to use in communicating their issues.