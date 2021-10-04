Divine Bosson confirmed as MCE of Ho

Mr Divine Richard Komla Bosson, Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, and President’s nominee as Chief Executive, has received an 85.7 per cent endorsement.

Mr. Bosson, a former member of the Assembly, got 36 ‘YES’ votes, six ‘NO’ votes, and none was rejected.

Wild jubilation erupted from supporters outside the Municipal Assembly Hall as votes were being counted.

Mr. Bosson was sworn-in by Justice George Boadi, Supervising High Court Judge of Ho.

Present at the event was Mr. Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho, and former Chief Executives of the Assembly.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister asked members to grant the President’s nominee the benefit of the doubt, and promised the support of the Regional Coordinating Council.

The newly elected MCE promised to be a pursuit of the total growth of the Assembly and the Municipality, and thanked members for their confidence.

He promised an, “open door and participatory administration that is driven on the wings of team spirit and the commitment to hard work”

Mr. Bosson said measures would be rolled out to improve education delivery in the Municipality, and also said waste management, which remained a major challenge, would be confronted “head-on.”

He said resource mobilisation and job creation for the youth, in particular, would be his main focus, and would take “bold steps to expand the revenue mobilisation base.”

The MCE said a skilled apprenticeship and entrepreneurship program would be pursued, in line with government’s flagship programs including the One District One Factory, and the various agro development programs.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment to an open, frank, and value-driven leadership of the Ho Municipal Assembly. A leadership that demonstrates good understanding and appreciation of the needs of the Municipality, the leadership of respect for the roles and the concerns for the needs of the representatives of the people, leadership that takes valuable clues from criticisms and promotes vigorous debates in the decision making process,” he stated.