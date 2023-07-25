Divine Power and Miracles Unfold as Breaking Yoke Church Arrives in Ashaiman

Anticipation and excitement are building as the renowned Breaking Yoke Ministry International, led by the esteemed Prophet Dr. Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe, prepares to host the momentous “Jesus Prophetic Crusade” in Ashaiman from July 26th to 28th.

Even before the official commencement of the crusade, the streets of Ashaiman are witnessing extraordinary manifestations of Jesus’ power. Prophet Kpegah, along with his devoted pastors, have embarked on a remarkable door-to-door and shop-to-shop outreach, distributing flyers, and sharing the gospel with fervor.

Last Saturday, July 22nd, marked the inception of the impactful street gospel initiative, which has already yielded remarkable results. Reports of miraculous healings and divine breakthroughs have begun surfacing, leaving hundreds awestruck by the true manifestation of God’s power.

Prophet Kpegah, a steadfast servant of God, emphasizes that the primary aim of this monumental crusade is to draw as many souls as possible to Christ, enabling them to experience the incredible power of God firsthand. With close to two decades of faithful obedience to God’s word, Prophet Kpegah has been an instrument of blessings, bringing healing, financial breakthroughs, restored marriages, and numerous other miracles to countless lives.

The Breaking Yoke Church, situated in Klagon, has extended a heartfelt invitation to all, urging them to witness the divine power of Jesus Christ during this extraordinary event. In their dedication to inclusivity, the Church has thoughtfully provided free bus services to transport the less privileged individuals and those who may find it challenging to reach the crusade grounds on their own.

Residents of Ashaiman, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Prophet Kpegah, are filled with hope and expectancy.

One shop owner joyfully expressed, “I am grateful for this rare opportunity to meet Prophet Kpegah in person. I’ve followed his teachings on radio and TV, but this personal encounter is truly special.”

Another resident shared a profound experience, “Prophet Kpegah’s down-to-earth nature and insightful preaching have touched my heart. His revelation about my life and family has confirmed his authenticity as a true man of God.”

As the city braces for the monumental gathering, Ashaiman awaits the forthcoming spiritual awakening, healing, and miracles that are certain to leave an indelible mark on the lives of its people.

The Breaking Yoke Church, led by the visionary Prophet Kpegah, stands ready to spread the message of hope, love, and divine intervention, paving the way for a transformative spiritual experience like never before.

By Elvis Washington Agyimanku-Journalist