Division-1 Clubs Bus Saga: GFA Paid Gh¢5,175,000.00 For 9 ‘Scrap’ Buses

A reliable source from a bus dealership company in Korea has revealed that the maximum a used or over-aged bus could cost in Korea is $5,000 and not the outrageousGHc575,000 as quoted in the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) budget report as the cost of each of the nine buses bought for the Division-1 clubs.

In all, it cost the GFA a whooping GHc5,175,000.00 to buy nine over-aged 2008 Hyundai County buses instead of just ghc720,000 if even the dollar exchange is pegged at sixteen cedis.

The shocking revelation is that a key ‘player’, a supposed Chief of Staff of the current GFA President and the Bankroller of Vision FC Mr. Michael Osekre is the one whose company (Freightgistics Ghana Company Ltd) was sole sourced to procure these buses.

This is a clear case of conflict of interest bothering on cronyism, a breach of procurement laws of the land.

This also constitute a contravention on FIFA’s own procurement laws which will be explained in the subsequent articles.

In fact, when you google the 2008 and 2014 Hyundai County buses on the internet, it clearly shows that the buses as imported by the GFA are 2008 model and not 2014 which makes it over-aged for importation into the country.

These buses arrived at the port in July 2024 and was cleared in August 2024.

However, it will interest readers to know and ask why up till date, none of these buses have been registered in the name of the clubs even though the buses have been distributed to them already without documents.

…Stay tuned for more on disparity on the duty paid and the actual duty, state of the buses, and the FIFA procurement laws

By Julian Owusu-Abedi