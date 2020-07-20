The Division One League (DOL) Board is set to roll out a sensitisation programme and new incentive schemes to help improve the standard of league as the new season approaches.

With the football set to commence in October, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has allocated $360,000 from the FIFA/CAF relief fund to the 48 clubs in the DOL.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Spokesperson and member of the DOL board, Sheik Tophic Sienu, said they have set up teams within the board to educate clubs on best practices to help improve the league.

“We have set monitoring and education teams on the board that will spearhead the monitoring and evaluation of games and take special note of referees and conduct of clubs.

“The education team was to start sensitizing the DOL clubs and their fans on how to behave at the match venues and their reaction to referees decisions,” he said.

When asked about any special incentive package for players and coaches for the upcoming season, Sienu said,” Already, we had secured sponsorship from a special media drive and reward schemes for players and coaches.

“We were on the verge of starting the Player and Coach of the Week as well as Player and Coach of the month.

“We believe this will encourage players to put up their best and coaches will also improve. So all these were in place before the break. But we hope to still go on with this when the league starts,” he said.

He added that an advisory committee has been put in place to evaluate the pros and cons of the 18-club DOL despite the agitations of some clubs.

“Initially, many of the clubs were not in agreement but after we met the FA President and the General Secretary in a meeting, we were able to send a message that clubs must remain calm as the advisory committee starts its job.

“Each zone had a member on the advisory committee and their findings will inform our next line of action,” he said.

With the GFA considering to alter the format of the Ghana Premier League due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Seinu said the DOL board has not considered adjusting the league format and will remain the same.

Advertisements