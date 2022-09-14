Division One League clubs urged to eschew hooliganism

Mr. Samuel Anim Addo, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has urged Division One League (DOL) clubs to eschew hooliganism to attract more investments into the league.

The GFA on Tuesday announced a one-year sponsorship deal worth $250,000 as the headline sponsor of the DOL, and Mr. Addo believes when hooliganism is out of the game, more sponsors would be on board to invest in Ghana football.

Mr. Addo, in an interview with GNA Sports said, “We have to stop hooliganism in our games to attract more investments in the league”.

According to him, playing at the division one level serves as a stepping stone for players to reach the pedestal in their career.

He cited the likes of Fatawu Issahaku, Martin Kudjoe, and Raymond Asante who used the DOL as a platform to showcase their talents to get more lucrative transfers in Europe.

“So, if you are a Division One Club and you won’t think of developing quality but engage in hooliganism, then you are rather going back,” he noted.

Speaking on the impact of the Access Bank sponsorship deal, the Executive Council Member Representing Division One League clubs said it was going to create an avenue for other corporate bodies to come on board.

He said the partnership would also help Access Bank to reach out to its target market which is the various communities in Ghana.