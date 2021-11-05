Division One League to commence on Nov. 19

The 2021/22 Division One League is set to kick off on the weekend of Friday, November 19 to Monday, November 22, 2021, in all three Zones across the country.

This follows the approval of the calendar for the 2021-22 football season by the Executive Council.

The first round of the league would end on the weekend of Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21, 2022

The second round begins on the weekend of Friday, March 4 to Monday, March 7, 2022.

The Division One League season would close on the weekend of Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 14, 2022.

Winners in the three zones would advance to the Ghana Premier League while the 2nd to 6th placed clubs in each of the Zones would be promoted to play in the new 18-club Ghana Supa League which will have the same standards as the Ghana Premier League.

The remaining clubs on the league table would play in the Regional Championships with improved standards of the current Division One League.

This season’s Division One League is expected to be more competitive as all 48 clubs are preparing well for challenges ahead.

