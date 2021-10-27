Division One League zone winners to receive a brand-new car – Ghana FA

Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that 2020/2021 Division One League zone winners will receive a brand-new car plus gold medals at the end of the season.

Mr. Okraku made this announcement at the launch of the 2021/22 football season at its headquarters in Accra on Tuesday.

According to the GFA President, a winner in each of the three zones would be awarded a brand new car, and medals whilst the second runner-ups take home GH¢30,000, and silver medals for players.

In the Ghana Premier League (GPL), the winner would take GH¢250,000, the runner up would pocket GH¢150,000 whilst the third settles for GH¢80,000.

The winner of the Women’s Premier League would take GH¢50,000 whilst the second-placed takes GH¢30,000. Also, WPL clubs would receive football materials from the GFA including football pumps, training bibs, cones, footballs, and shin guards ahead of the season which starts in January next year.

The GFA secured a deal with Procal Links Ghana Limited, the local representatives of Macron Footballs and Tempo Footballs (Official Match Ball Partner of the League) would supply the football governing body with 5000 balls where each club in the various league receives 40 balls.

Mr. Okraku said, “We have come a long way in putting these products together and I would like to call on clubs, referees, and all the major stakeholders to come on board for us to organize a successful League season”.