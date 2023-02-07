Division two matches kick-off; BA Football Association appeals for logistics

Mr. Kwame Yeboah, the Match Commissioner of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) in-

charge of Division Two League has appealed for logistical support to promote the growth and development of football in the regions.

This would greatly help unearth and build on football talents of the youth in the regions as well.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Sport in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital, Mr. Yeboah, also the Secretary of the Techiman Football Association said the division two league matches needed logistical and sporting materials and kits to make it attractive.

He said sports and football in particular, had huge potential not only to increase revenue generation, but also fetch decent jobs for the unemployed youth in the region who were bestowed with the talents.

There is therefore the need for all stakeholders in sports to support and help promote sporting activities and project football.

Mr. Yeboah said with enough support the football association would be well-positioned to scout, tap, harness and build on the football potentials in the three regions, saying the BARFA league needed support in the areas of footballs, cones, bibs, jerseys and professional coaches to develop the hidden talents of the players.

“There are several football talents in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions and we need assistance to help unearth these talents to promote the game”, he stated.

He said the division two league matches had kicked off with 93 playing teams in 11 zones, playing 64 matches.