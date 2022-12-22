Divisional Queen mother in Bongo wins national award

The Divisional Queen mother in Bongo -Feo in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region,Pognaba Agamboka Felicia , -has won a national award dubbed”, Science and Technology category” at this year’s Ghana Chieftaincy Awards (GCA) held in Cape Coast.

The award scheme seeks primarily to reward traditional rulers who are impacting their respective communities in the country.

The event, jointly organized by Obokese Foundation and the National House of Chiefs Secretariat in Cape Coast in Central Region, attracted a lot of dignitaries including traditional and religious leaders and the academia.

Speaking to the media in an interview in Bongo on Friday her return to the region with the award, the Queen mother told the media that intimately she thought she was just serving humanity and that little did she know that she would win such an award.

She explained that as a Queen mother and professional teacher, realizing that majority of students in her community had challenges when it comes to the studying of Mathematics, Science and Technology, she decided to champion the organization of extra classes for them at the community level with her own resources.

The Divisional Queen mother who indicated that she extended such an intervention to the basic schools in her traditional area, said the intervention had made a significant impact in the academic performance of the students and pupils.

The Queen mother who explained that as part of the programme, award schemes were organized after competitions in Mathematics, Science and Technology, indicated that based on the success story of the programme, the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service had adopted the concept.

During such competition the beneficiaries were given books, pens, bags, menstrual pads to help upon teaching and learning.

She indicated that she had formed a Virgin girls club at the community level where she holds Sexual Reproductive Health talks with the youth particularly young girls aimed at curbing teenage pregnancies in the area.

She acknowledged the contributions of Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, Rural Initiatives for Self-Empowerment and the Community Development and Advocacy Centre of collaborating with her to prosecute such and agenda and appealed to local musicians who engage in profane songs to desist from such phenomenon to avoid corrupting the youth morally.

Pognaba Agamboka underscored the need for the inclusion of Queen mothers in the Regional and National House of Chiefs as well the Council of States to empower them contribute their quota to national development.

From Samuel Akapule, Bongo