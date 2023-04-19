DJ 808 debuts new amapiano single alongside Peruzzi and Caltonic SA

DJ 808, Peruzzi & Caltonic SA join forces for the new amapiano single “Cover Me” scheduled for release on the 28th Of April 2023.

Kenechukwu Amadi, professionally known as DJ 808 makes his debut release in the music scene with an exciting new single featuring Nigerian superstar Peruzzi & South African producer Caltonic SA.

It’s the first single off DJ 808’s upcoming album which boasts several high-profile features and collaborations that supporters can look forward to. This feel-good romantic amapiano single will be accompanied by a music video filmed in Nigeria.

Expressing delight over the collaboration and plans DJ 808 stated, “It gives me great pleasure to share this release with my supporters and the world “He also stated, “My album is almost ready, there are a lot of great songs with some big artists so I’m excited for that too”.

Caltonic SA, best known for producing “Champion Sound” by Davido & Focalistic delivers smooth production that is second to none while Peruzzi & DJ 808 deliver catchy verses. Before the announcement of his debut single, Dj 808 has played at numerous concerts, parties & events such as Afro Nation Ghana, Obi’s House Lagos, Abbey & Pan Abuja, Avant Garde, Soundcity/Urban Radio, Smade Lounge London & J’Adore Night Club in London to mention a few.

The song will be released under DJ 808’s label under exclusive licensing to Afrisounds Ltd. Stream “Cover Me” by DJ 808, Peruzzi & Caltonic SA using the link below, https://afrisounds.lnk.to/CoverMe