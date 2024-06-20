DJ Abena, First Ghanaian Female DJ to Perform at Tomorrowland

DJ Abena is set to make history as the first Ghanaian female DJ to perform at Tomorrowland, the world’s largest music festival held annually in Belgium.

This achievement not only marks a significant milestone in her career but also highlights the rising talent from Ghana on the global stage.

DJ Abena, renowned for her electrifying blend of afro, dancehall, and urban beats, has captivated audiences across Ghana, Belgium, and beyond with her high-energy performances. Her journey from local acclaim to international recognition includes features in Red Bull Elektropedia’s top 100 DJs in Belgium and the honor of Best International DJ at the Ghana DJ Awards in 2022.

Tomorrowland, known for its spectacular stage designs and top-tier EDM lineup, attracts over 400,000 attendees from 200 countries annually. DJ Abena’s inclusion in Tomorrowland 2024 underscores her growing influence and sets a precedent for aspiring DJs worldwide. Her performance promises to be a defining moment, showcasing her talent and dedication to music on a global platform.

As DJ Abena prepares to take the stage at Tomorrowland, her impact on the music industry continues to resonate, inspiring future generations of DJs and solidifying her place among the world’s elite performers.