DJ Azonto announces “One Prayer, One Billion” dance challenge for new song ft Lilwin

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, says the winner of his current “One Prayer” dance challenge would take home a whopping GHC 100, 000 cash prize package.

DJ Azonto, after his controversial outfit to last Saturday’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has dropped a new banger, “One Prayer,” featuring versatile act Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin.”

The song, which is available across various social media platforms, has dominated the trends on TikTok and Instagram after a viral video emerged.

According to DJ Azonto, his new song was based on the criticism that aroused from the VGMAs, saying that he would give the aforementioned prize package to the best video of the ongoing challenge.

“The song has been massive thus far, and I felt like rewarding my fans who are doing amazing videos on the social media platforms.

“So, the plan is that every week I will give GHC100,000 to the best video online, and it is a way of showing my appreciation to my fans who keep supporting me,” he said.

The new song produced by Abochi, has become the favourite of music lovers with the video currently being shot and will be released next week.

DJ Azonto is known for dropping some mind-blowing hit singles including “Fa No Fom,” “Add Wale,” “Wagaashi,” among many others.