DJ Azonto Causes Stir on TGMA Red Carpet with His Nurse Outfit

The much-awaited Telecel Ghana Music Awards has been successfully delivered by Charter House and, as fun as it was, most of the excitement started from the red carpet.

With a series of celebrities showcasing their fashion choices, we witnessed the good, the bad, and the worse outfits of the night.

The most shocking moment came when Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto emerged onto the red carpet with some perplexing looks. Despite being known for donning female clothes, the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker chose nursing garb for the red carpet event, complete with a strangely worded apron.

Well, DJ Azonto certainly got the attention of almost everyone on the red carpet, with some stunned by his choice of dressing and the motive behind it.